Beautiful character homes under £400,000

You don't need to be a millionaire to own a beautiful character home.

This picture-perfect cottage in Bourton-on-the-Water is a classic Cotswolds stone-built property that looks as if it’s escaped from a BBC adaptation of a Dickens novel. There are three bedrooms, one of which is an en-suite attic room, and the whole place is bursting with character thanks to the fireplaces, stone windows and wooden beams.

It could certainly do with some updating, but whoever takes on the project will end up with a lovely cottage that is brilliantly-located: the cottage is tucked away in a cul-de-sac near the centre of a village which is within easy reach of Cheltenham.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff.

A few miles away from Ross-on-Wye lies this fabulous early 18th century cottage with period features that are truly spectacular. The main living and dining area is a huge space at around 29′ x 18′, with wooden floors and a stone fireplace.

There is also a snug, dining room kitchen and a cellar downstairs and three good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Outside there are lawns and formal gardens as well – this place seems to have everything.

On the market with Richard Butler.

In a village within the Exmoor National Park and nine miles from the beach at Minehead you’ll find this thatched, detached three-bedroom cottage with a large garden.

A lot of work has been done to update this cottage, which has a kitchen, sitting room, dining room and three bedrooms and plenty of character.

On the market with Chanin & Thomas.

This grade-II listed cottage in the heart of Stratford-on-Avon couldn’t be better-located, and would make an ideal holiday home as well as a house for year-round use.

There are two bedrooms and a back yard – both that and the rest of the house could do with a little TLC, but this could be a real gem.

On the market with John Shephard & Vaughan.

A few miles off the A9 and not far from Pitlochry is this very pretty stone-built cottage on the edge of the Tay Forest. Inside the house is a real blank canvas, but the work that needs to be done seems fairly straightforward.

There are two bedrooms and a garden with views that are splendid – this would make a wonderful country bolt-hole.

On the market with J & H Mitchell.

This 17th century cottage is drenched with character throughout, from the thatched roof and beamed ceilings to the lovely stone floor in the kitchen. It’s a three-bedroom house with two large reception rooms.

There are very large, secluded gardens and a double garage away from the house itself.

On the market with Williams Estates.

The value for money in this beautifully refurbished farmhouse is quite incredible – you really do get the whole thing as shown in this picture.

This is an absolutely delightful house with three bedrooms and three reception rooms plus two bathrooms, all of which have been sensitively restored to fine condition.

Set within landscaped gardens and with fabulous views, this is a real find.

On the market with Strutt & Parker.

Impossibly cute yet simultaneously rather daunting, this lovely Grade II*-listed cottage in the village of Alkerton is a 1716 property that remains almost entirely original.

The flagstone floor and huge fireplace in the main living room are extraordinary features, but be warned: there is a lot of work to be done, particularly in the kitchen and upstairs.

On the market with Savills.

This quintessential English cottage of wisteria-clad brick and flint under a thatched roof is believed to be about 300 years old. Now split in two, the half of the cottage currently for sale has been sympathetically extended creating spacious downstairs accommodation, while there is a very modern bathroom and conservatory.

There are only two bedrooms, neither of which is large, but the master suite has an adjacent dressing room to make up for it.

On the market with Strutt & Parker.

Beautifully-presented inside and out, this picturesque cottage in the centre of the village of Liphook is walking distance from the station, shops and supermarket – and entirely commutable to London.

There are period features rubbing shoulders with modern elements throughout, making this a wonderfully-liveable two-bedroom home. The garden is also extremely picturesque and secluded, while there is also a timber outbuilding that includes a workshop.

On the market with Clarke Gammon Wellers.