The former home of ‘the fastest brush alive’ comes to the market

Royal portraitist Bernard Hailstone once enjoyed this handsome house.

The former home of Royal portraitist Bernard Hailstone — whom The Prince of Wales has dubbed ‘the fastest brush alive’ and who painted the last officially commissioned portrait of Sir Winston Churchill — enjoys a pleasingly semi-rural position, just half a mile from Hadlow village, about four miles from Tonbridge.

Grade II-listed Georgian Bourne Mill Cottage, on the market through Humberts (01732 741212) at a guide price of £925,000, has been beautifully renovated and finished to a high standard by the current owners.

The breakfast room boasts solid wood flooring and the bespoke kitchen features excellent joinery, limestone flooring and granite work surfaces.

The principal reception room is flooded with natural light thanks to its double height ceiling and large feature window.

This room also benefits from solid wood flooring and a working fireplace with solid fuel burning stove.

Upstairs, the first floor landing leads to three good-sized bedrooms with pretty views across the garden and the family bathroom.

The pretty garden is part walled and well stocked with a wide array of colourful flowers, shrubs and heathers. There is a magnificent magnolia tree and to the rear of the property there is a raised area of decking which has charming views of the stream.

