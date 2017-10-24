Best country houses for sale this week

Catch up on the best houses that have come up for sale via Country Life in the last few weeks.

Outstanding style and meticulous design, this Grade II listed house provides lateral 5 bedroom accomodation, exceptional quality throughout and memorable rural views.

For sale via Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully refurbished and extended Georgian manor house, Listed Grade II, with views to the village church.

For sale via Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade II* listed West Sussex Farmhouse set in a private position

For sale via Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful five bed former manor house with annexe, set within 23 acres of grounds, with a range of outbuildings and far-reaching views.

For sale via Morris Marshall & Poole via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A congregational chapel converted in mid-C20th, has been extensively restored/refurbished to create a lovely family home.

For sale via Woods via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

House in 29.4 acres, annexe cottage & exceptional views. Available in addition agricultural building 7,293 sq ft with consent.

For sale via Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A rare example of an elegant seven bedroom Georgian home set within 2.6 acres, in a unique picturesque position.

For sale via Fine & Country (Hilbery Chaplin) via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully presented and recently updated individually designed detached Cotswold stone house with a fine southerly aspect.

For sale via Tayler & Fletcher via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding conversion of a Grade II listed 200-year-old former windmill enjoying spectacular views in South Leicestershire.

For sale via Andrew Granger & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Delightful equestrian holding set in 10 acres with paddocks, an extensive range of traditional stables and outbuildings.

For sale via JHWalter via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Whin Hill Farm. An exceptional four bed property and various outbuildings, in grounds of 8 acres including a lake. Stunning views.

For sale via Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Substantial Grade II listed property in the centre of the village. Private gardens, grass paddock and outbuildings. Approx. 2.2 acres.

For sale via Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Listed Georgian house with fabulous gardens, built on the site of a medieval manor house with the original moat still evident.

For sale via Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Gaudy House Farm with 3 trading holiday cottages. Private rural location, five bedrooms, 25 acres & spectacular views.

For sale via JR Hopper via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautiful four bed stone farmhouse with many period features, 0.75 acre mature gardens, 4 receptions, one bed annexe and garaging.

For sale via Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully presented four bed detached cottage in an attractive part of this popular village. Cleverly extended, with gated access.

For sale via Green & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful Grade II listed family home which has been recently updated. Fantastic views and private track, in 20.7 acres.

For sale via Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A delightful detached period stone cottage in a village location, with rural outlook to the rear.

For sale via Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Delightful residential farm close to the Dartmoor National Park.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

An elegant country house with Georgian origins in an accessible, rural location, enjoying fine views over the surrounding countryside.

On the market with Jackson-Stops. See more details about this property.

An elegant Edwardian former Rectory.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Exceptional newly built 6 bedroom bespoke country mansion with it’s own swimming pool, gardens, parkland and woodland

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Attractive Victorian property in the village. Updated throughout. Original features. Three large reception rooms. Kitchen breakfast room. Five bedrooms. Three bathrooms. Detached Coach House. 0.75 of an acre. Wonderful gardens.

On the market with Charles Barnard. See more details about this property.

Versatile accommodation refurbished to a high standard. Vaulted dining room. Bespoke kitchen. Sitting room with panoramic views. Three bedrooms. Two bathrooms. Separate self-contained annex. South facing garden with views. Extensive parking.

On the market with Charles Barnard. See more details about this property.

Aldermaston Park is a unique opportunity to acquire a 139 acre estate in West Berkshire suitable for a range of uses subject to planning located within a parkland setting.

On the market with Carter Jonas. See more details about this property.