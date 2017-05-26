Bradford Court is perfect for a spot of gentle meditation.

With its rich monastic heritage, grand houses built for church dignitaries aren’t all that rare in Somerset, but there is something particularly uplifting about imposing, Grade II-listed Bradford Court at Bradford on Tone.

The house is three miles west of Taunton, which stands on high ground on the edge of the village next to the ancient church of St Giles.

Built in 1903 for Bishop Thomas Wilkinson, first Bishop of Zululand (1870–80) and later Bishop of Europe, the solid stone-built house carries Latin inscriptions above the main entrance that are thought to reflect his stellar academic achievements.

Currently for sale through the Exeter office of Strutt & Parker (01392 215631) at a guide price of £1.75m, Bradford Court has been impeccably maintained and boasts many original features, including a bell tower, stone window frames and hamstone mullions.

The house has 5,798sq ft of living space, including an impressive porch and entrance hall, two fine reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a study, a games room, various utilities, a master suite, seven further bedrooms and two family bathrooms.

It stands in 6.3 acres of formal gardens and paddocks bordered by the River Tone, on which it holds fishing rights — perfect for a spot of gentle meditation.