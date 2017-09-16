An elegant Georgian house in Theresa May’s childhood village

Situated on the edge of the village, Broad Close is ideally located for a quick run through a field of wheat.

The elegant, Grade II-listed Broad Close at Church Enstone, Oxfordshire, three miles from Great Tew and Soho Farmhouse, 4.8 miles from Chipping Norton and 15 miles from central Oxford.

Built in the early and late 18th century in the classic Georgian style, Broad Close was recently identified in the press as the house ‘directly opposite’ the vicarage that was the childhood home of Prime Minister Theresa May during her father’s 12-year stint as vicar.

It stands in 1.7 acres of mainly walled gardens on the edge of this quiet Oxfordshire village, surrounded by rolling countryside and close to Heythrop Park. Strutt & Parker’s Oxford office are quoting a guide price of £2.5 million.

It offers 3,800sq ft of living space, including three main reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Outside, Broad Close boasts a pretty south-facing semi-formal garden on the Church side with lovely original gates and a beautifully laid out herb garden, close to the kitchen.

To the rear of the house is a York stone terrace, west facing and over-looking the extensive lawns. There is also a productive kitchen garden, orchard and soft fruit cage.

Broad Close is on the market at a guide price of £2.5 million – see more details and pictures.