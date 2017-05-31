‘One of Durham’s finest houses’ comes to the market

Broomshiels Hall is classic Georgian country house set within extensive gardens.

Situated at the end of a long sweeping drive lined by beech trees, Broomshiels Hall, on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £985,000, is a magnificent Georgian country house that is ‘one of Durham’s finest houses,’ according to the agents.

The end of the drive is about 1½ miles from the pretty village of Satley and 6 miles from the heart of the popular village of Lanchester which boasts some good restaurants and a farm shop.

Grade II listed, Broomshiels Hall boasts delightful Georgian symmetry inside and out. The current owners have undertaken a significant and sensitive refurbishment project throughout the house, notably the garden room and pavilion overlooking the lake.

The accommodation also includes five bedrooms (the master boasting a magnificent en-suite), an impressive oak staircase, a galleried landing, a cellar, gun room and a boot room.

The property is set in 18½ acres of landscaped gardens and woodland with a lake, a kitchen garden, a tennis court and a summer house.

The elegance of Broomshiels Hall’s Georgian proportions will appeal to most however the tranquillity of the private gardens will be a very significant factor for those looking for rural living.