Elegant Queen Anne country house described in Pevsner’s Norfolk Volume of the Buildings of England

Burfield Hall boasts delightful gardens and grounds.

A true Norfolk gem has come to the market: the elegant, Grade II-listed, Queen Anne Burfield Hall, near Wymondham, south Norfolk, for sale through Savills with a guide price of £1.95m.

It was built in about 1730, according to its Historic England listing, and is set in gardens and grounds of some 18.6 acres. Extended in the late 1700s (‘probably 1789’), the hall is described in White’s Directory of Norfolk (1845) as ‘the handsome seat of Miss A. D. Burroughes’.

Burfield Hall was acquired in 1998 by its present owners, who carried out a major refurbishment of the house and gardens, including complete redecoration throughout, the addition of a fine conservatory, the creation of a new parterre garden and the installation of a new custom-built kitchen in 2010.

In total the 7,814sq ft house has 4/5 reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room, five first-floor bedrooms with four bathrooms and four further bedrooms on the second floor.

Burfield Hall is situated approximately 1½ miles to the south west of Wymondham. The market town has good shopping and banking facilities including a Waitrose and excellent schools.

The property is well placed for the renowned Wymondham College and private education is available at Hethersett (near Wymondham) for girls.