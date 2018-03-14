A chance to own a huge chunk of Exmoor, including a lovely five-bedroom farmhouse

Horsecombe Farm in Somerset offers a huge expanse of Exmoor with all sorts of options for a new owner seeking to live the good life.

If you’re looking to get out of the city and throw yourself into farming life, an opportunity has come up in the West Country which might tick all the boxes.

The 244-acre Horsecombe Farm is located two miles from the village of Exford, in the exact centre of the Exmoor National Park, which is being offered for sale at £1.95 million through Greenslade Taylor-Hunt.

At the heart of the property is a pretty, five-bedroom main farmhouse with accommodation arranged over three floors.

Downstairs, the house features a large kitchen-diner with a separate utility room and pantry. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms on the first floor and a further two on the second floor.

There are also several outbuildings, including a 192ft sheep/cattle building and a wonderfully atmospheric brick-built barn that seems ripe for transformation, subject to the right permissions being obtained.

The seller is willing to split Horsecombe into two lots: one of them, available at £1.2 million, includes the main farmhouse plus the substantial farm buildings and 104 acres of high-quality grassland.

The other lot comprises a further 140 acres of pasture, and is on offer at £750,000.

For those looking to buy this property with an eye on leisure rather than work, Exmoor offers all manner of opportunities. It’s home to some of the finest hunting, fishing and shooting in the country, while for the equestrian-inclined there are numerous active pony clubs in the area, point-to-points, polo clubs and racing at nearby Taunton.

Then there is the fishing, both course and game fishing, as well as sailing on local reservoirs, lakes and rivers, including nearby Wimbleball Lake. The north Somerset coast is also close by for those who’d prefer surfing and sailing on rather different waters.

Horsecombe Farm is for sale via Greenslade Taylor-Hunt – see more pictures and details.