Chicksgrove Manor in Wiltshire sits on the River Nadder.

Delightful 237-acre Chicksgrove Manor Farm is 12 miles west of Salisbury and two miles from Tisbury station – just an hour and 48 minutes by rail from London Waterloo.

Savills quote a guide price of £4.5 million for this enchanting, small estate in the Cranborne Chase AONB, the focal point of which is a charming, four-bedroom stone manor house, listed Grade II*. The 3,975sq ft house faces south over its formal gardens, water meadows and the River Nadder, a chalk stream much prized by fly fishermen, the rights to 1,090m (3,576ft) of which are included in the sale.

The area is famous as the source of Chilmark stone that was used to build Salisbury Cathedral and is the stone used to build Chicksgrove Manor, Garden Cottage, Park House and some of the

traditional farm buildings.

The manor is thought to have been built in Henry VIII’s time by John Davies, of the Earl of Pembroke’s household, whose grandson, Sir John Davies, was a lawyer and adviser to Elizabeth I. The present owners bought the property in 1988 and extensively restored the main house, in the course of which they acquired the surrounding farm and the Grade II-listed, four-bedroom Park House, which they also renovated.

