Elegant former rectory where you can take a dip while taking in the South Downs

Agnes Stamp

Church House is an elegant Victorian country house.

church house
Situated  behind  St  Peter’s  Church  on  Chailey’s  pretty village  green,  Church  House  occupies  a  glorious  countryside  location on the edge of the South Downs.

Dating from the Victorian era, this five-bedroom former rectory, currently on the market for £3 million through Savills, offers light, spacious accommodation perfect for modern family life. The property  has  been  sympathetically  extended  and  improved  by  the  current  owners, with great care taken to preserve the harmony of the original architecture.

The accommodation comprises a dual  aspect  drawing  room,  which  has  a  lovely  working  stone  fireplace  and  French  doors  to  the  garden;  a  dining  room  with a  working fireplace  and  two  bay  windows  with  views  across  the  gardens; a Mark Wilkinson fully-fitted kitchen; a conservatory  with French  doors  to the  terrace; a useful utility  room; and  a  rear hall with access to the enclosed courtyard, leading to the family room.

On  the  first  floor,  the  master  bedroom  has  two  dressing  rooms  and an en suite shower room with underfloor heating; plus four further bedrooms (one en suite) and family bathroom.

To the rear of the house there are also two terraces, one with space for table and chairs and one with a firepit – perfect for summer entertaining. The idyllic swimming pool, which sits just south of the conservatory, affords long, peaceful views across the gardens – which are mostly laid to lawn – and to the farmland beyond.

Church House also boasts excellent secondary accommodation – The Barn, built in 2007, comprises a vaulted open plan kitchen/living room with wood burning stove, a cloakroom, two adjoining bedrooms and a shower room.