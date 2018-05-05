Five utterly gorgeous Cotswolds properties for less than £1 million

Cream of the Cotswolds property market, with an (almost) affordable price tag.

Approached via a tree-lined drive almost a mile long, there’s something of the dramatic about Grade I-listed Charlton Park House, with its Jacobean-style towers and loggia façade. Just two miles from Malmesbury, and six from Kemble station, it has cut a fine figure in the Cotswold landscape since the 17th century, with later additions.

Since the 1970s, it has been divided into 19 apartments, all of which are accessed via the great hall and enjoy access to the surrounding parkland and arboretum. Unlike most of the other flats, the Tower House has its own private garden, too, as well as a private entrance, an impressive drawing room with an arched ceiling and four bedrooms.

Any child who has gazed out of the classroom window wishing they were somewhere else would be thrilled with Greystones, an old Cotswold-stone schoolhouse that has been beautifully converted.

With original beams, fireplaces, a grand staircase and three bedrooms, there’s also a pretty terraced garden with views over open countryside and Tetbury is six miles away.

With a rose-covered façade, exposed beams, stone sills, flagstone floors and a woodburning stove, Lovell Cottage has plenty of Cotswold charm.

In the village of Old Minster Lovell on the edge of Wychwood National Nature Reserve, which has a cricket club and fishing on the River Windrush, there are four bedrooms, a country kitchen and a garden.

A former farmhouse that dates from the late 17th/early 18th century, Daubney House has been beautifully renovated by the current owners. It has a new Welsh-slate roof, large fireplaces and log-burning stoves; the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and there are four further bedrooms.

Although in a quiet spot, the town of Fairford, home to the RAF Air Tattoo, a spectacular annual military air show, is within walking distance.

In the heart of Georgian Bath, the sweeping terrace of iconic, Grade I-listed The Circus incorporates 33 large houses and is said to have been inspired by the Colosseum and prehistoric stone circles—in fact, some say it was built on the site of one.

This one-bedroom ground-floor apartment has a high-ceilinged drawing room with detailed plaster cornicing, a marble fireplace, sash windows with shutters and French windows providing access to the south-east-facing terrace. The en-suite bedroom looks out over The Circus.

