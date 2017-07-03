A heart-stoppingly romantic cottage in the Cotswolds has come to the market at a price which will make city dwellers green with envy.

£600,000 doesn’t get you much in Britain’s major cities these days. In the centre of Birmingham, for example, you’d be looking at a smart two-bedroom flat, while if you want to live in London then you’ll be looking at a one-bedroom place near Battersea.

No wonder people’s eyes are constantly drawn to the countryside, and the Cotswolds in particular – where, for all its popularity, there are still many delightful and romantic stone-built cottages at prices eminently affordable by metropolitan standards.

Lane Hatch, on the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff at £585,000, is a case in point. An utterly-charming three-bedroom house, it dates back to the late 17th century and is Grade II listed as a building of special historical interest.

The house – located near Lechlade, a few miles west of Oxford and north of Swindon – was extended just over half a century ago, but was done so in such a way as to be scarcely indistinguishable.

Original building materials and features were reclaimed from the nearby ruins of Sir Strafford Cripp’s manor house in nearby Filkins. Many architectural monstrosities came out of the late-1960s, so it’s refreshing – and a relief – to come across a house re-done so sensitively during that period.

The house is approached through a traditional arched and planked front door, with a large entrance hall leading through to dining room, kitchen and a large sitting room.

There are three bedrooms in all – two on the ground floor, either of which could also be used as an extra reception room, while on the first floor is another bedroom with bathroom and a landing/office area.

Outside, the gardens are the very image of a pretty Cotswold garden. The space is mainly laid to lawn, but there are lovely borders heaving with plants, shrubs and fruit trees.

Beyond the main garden there is a garage and vegetable patch, with a greenhouse and pond.

The house is on the market at £585,000 with Jackson-Stops & Staff – see more details and pictures.