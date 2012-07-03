12th century farmhouse in Herefordshire

Highland Farmhouse is believed to date back to the 12th century and retains a good range of period features including flagstone floors, exposed wall and ceiling timbers, oak staircases and a magnificent 14th century cruck hall.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes a fine reception hall with a galleried landing, while the dining room is gloriously atmospheric. The huge kitchen/breakfast room has an original bread oven, while the staircase rises to the bedroom accommodation on the first and second floors; the first floor has the master bedroom suite and three further double bedrooms, while the second floor has the open-plan guest suite with sitting area, bedroom, bathroom and dressing area.

Despite being completely refurbished the house retains a fabulous character alongside the necessary modern conveniences.

Outside the gardens comprise lawns interspersed with mature trees, a small orchard and a kitchen garden. A perfectly positioned paved terrace lies to the front of the house and a summer house makes a wonderful place from which to admire the garden at its height.

The property comes with a barn which has been converted into a stable, and the paddocks are located mainly to the rear; the land comes to around 44 acres.

The Highland is located just five miles from Kington and 18 miles from Ludlow in Herefordshire. The area has good local amenities, from Kington to Pembridge and Titley. London is just over three hours by rail. Shobdon airport is within easy reach.

The guide price is £925,000. For further information please contact Strutt & Parker on 07966 401 488 or visit www.struttandparker.co.uk.

