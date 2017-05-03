A delightful 18th century home set in 36 acres of glorious Cotswolds countryside

Lower Moor Manor drips with character, thanks to exposed beams and flagstone floors – but the house itself is just the start.

In the village of Minety lies this beautiful 18th century house near Malmesbury, the ‘Queen of Hilltop Towns’ and gateway to the Cotswolds, which is on the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff priced at £2.4 million.

The substantial six-bedroom Lower Moor Manor boasts six bedrooms, drawing room and kitchen-breakfast room, plus more unusual additions such as a wine store and games room.

Flagstone floors and exposed beams give a magnificent Cotswolds character to the place, which as you can see from the photographs on this page has been maintained in magnificent and somewhat exotic style.

The house itself is just the start of what you’re buying, however: this lovely place sits in a wonderful 36 acres of pasture and woodland.

And as you’d expect of a property with so much land, it has good equestrian facilities, including five post-and-rail paddocks.

There is also a tennis court, while elsewhere on the property are various barns that could be converted into further accommodation – and space to build a swimming pool, should you desire.