6 gorgeous Gloucestershire properties for sale

From barn conversions to to cosy cottages, we round up the prettiest country houses for sale in the county.

Gloucestershire, £575,000

Hope Cottage, Quenington

This three-bedroom, semi-detached cottage has a light kitchen/breakfast room, an adjoining dining room and a sitting room. Outside are a pretty garden and a raised patio, which is perfect for alfresco dining.

Strutt & Parker (01285 897586)

Gloucestershire, £545,000

Pinchins Cottage, Notgrove

This pretty three-bedroom (or two- bedroom plus a study) cottage comes with a conservatory over- looking a garden of half an acre. It sits on the edge of the village, close to the shops of Chipping Campden.

Jackson-Stops & Staff (01386 840224)

Gloucestershire, £550,000

Cranley Cottage, Bourton-on-the-Water

Parts of this Grade-II listed cottage date back to the 17th century and inside are period features, including exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace. There are three bedrooms, a walled garden and a garage.

R. A. Bennett (01451 820536)

Gloucestershire, £1.85 million

The Manor House, Stanton

8 bedrooms, Aga, summer house, pool, 0.45 acres

Stanton is one of the loveliest villages in the north of the Cotswolds AONB and this house is Grade II* listed. It has been extensively renovated by the current owners, who have managed to blend the house’s characterful architectural features with many modern elements. The pool setting is particularly attractive.

Jackson-Stops & Staff (01386 840224)

Gloucestershire, £2 million

Chantry’s Barn, Guiting Power

5 bedrooms, gym, coach house

The traditional exterior of this barn conversion belies the contemporary interior finishes, which include a suspended wood-burning stove in one room. The kitchen lies at the centre of the house, continuing the same clean lines of the reception rooms, and the bedrooms have exposed wooden beams.

Carter Jonas (01865 511444)

