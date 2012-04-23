An immaculate country house in Cambridgeshire

Tilbrook Manor is a Grade II listed, 15th century manor house in the Cambridgeshire village of Tilbrook. Constructed of stone, brick and render elevations under a tile roof, the house has been restored and refurbished by the present owners into a very comfortable family home.

The large kitchen/breakfast room is of note, while the dining room leading off it is also very well appointed, featuring a large open fireplace and exposed beams on a wood floor, as does the drawing room. The sitting room is entirely wood panelled, and there is a wealth of other private space on the ground floor including the study/music room and the family room.

Upstairs the bedrooms are arranged over split levels. The master suite has three rooms and a triple aspect while the four other bedrooms are well-proportioned and feature exposed beams and some orignal wall coverings.

The indoor swimming pool complex sits within the fabulous listed



barn, (attached to which is the conservatory), and features a sauna,



steam room, Jacuzzi, changing rooms and a gym.

The manor has a range of outbuildings including a garage block, tack room, a one-bedroom converted granary and a lodge cottage, which has two bedrooms. The American style stable barn offers six loose boxes.

Formal gardens have large areas laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubs; the pretty duck pond has areas of lawn and shrub beds around it leading to a yew hedge maze. The land in total comes to around ten acres.

Tilbrook Manor sits on the edge of the village of Tilbrook, just two miles from Kimbolton which has good day-to-day amenities. Huntingdon is 15 miles and Cambridge itself is around 28 miles.

The guide price is £2.85m. For further information please contact Knight Frank on 020 7861 1707 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk.

