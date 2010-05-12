Classic period family house in Wiltshire for sale

Dating back to the early 19th century, Brook House provides light and airy family accommodation in the sought-after pretty north Wiltshire village of Corston.

The property has two principal reception rooms – the drawing room, and the summer sitting room which has glazed double doors out to the garden terrace. The kitchen has all the necessary mod-cons as well as a dressed stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

The breakfast/dining room is in the conservatory which also features double doors out to the garden. The first floor has four principal bedrooms and two newly fitted bathrooms while a concealed staircase leads up to a child’s attic bedroom and bathroom with charming exposed timbers.

The pretty garden has a lovely orchard while sloping lawns are interspersed with specimen trees – at the far end of the garden are a fruit cage, garden shed, greenhouse and an asparagus bed.

Brook House is located on a no-through road in Corston, which has a good village pub; further amenities are available at Malmesbury (two miles) and Tetbury while the M4 is just three miles from the house.

The guide price is £825,000. For further information please contact Savills on 01285 627 550 or visit www.savills.co.uk.

