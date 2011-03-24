Cotswolds farmhouse on sale after 150 years

Oatridge Farm is a Grade II listed farmhouse standing in 15 acres in a secluded position between Eastcourt and Oaksey on the Wiltshire/Gloucestershire border.

Believed to have been built in the mid-17th century with later additions, the property is in need of some general modernisation, yet it retains an abundance of character and charm with original features including beams, inglenooks, stone floors and passageways.

Accommodation is over two floors and includes hall, drawing room, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, five bedrooms and bathroom and a large attic allowing for further scope to create more bedrooms, subject to the necessary consents.

The attached former farm buildings, the cheese room and dairy at one end and the garage and hayloft at the other, also offer scope for further development.

* Subscribe to Country Life and save 40%

To the rear of the main house is a farm courtyard surrounded by buildings of huge versatility and numerous uses that include a large tithe barn, cow shed, agricultural storage building, single storey cow byre and a wagon shed.

A level south-east facing garden surrounded by a dry stone wall sits to the side of the property with access into an orchard and the property has four paddocks and there is excellent walking and riding in the local area.

Oaksey village has a general store/post office, public house, primary school, and a village hall; there are more facilities in nearby Cirencester.

Oatridge Farm is on the market for £1.5 million. Contact David Mackenzie on 01225 750900 or visit www.carterjonas.co.uk.

* Country Houses for sale

* Country Houses for sale in Wiltshire

* Follow us on Twitter