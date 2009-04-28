Country house market sees rise in activity

The country house market is displaying signs of a rise in activity, according to Hamptons International, as demand continued to outstrip supply.

‘We are seeing a significant increase in applicants registering, up 16% in March compared with February,’ says Michael Walker, director of country sales at Hamptons International.

‘In March alone eight buyers registered for ever new property that became available, viewing levels were also strong for this time of year and as a result sales are a fantastic 12% higher compared to this time last year.’

Many country branches have seen a number of homes undergo competitive bidding, the report adds.

‘We are seeing new instructions increasing week on week and this will continue as spring turns into summer. Now is a fantastic time to enter the housing market enabling you to move during the summer,’ continued Mr Walker.

