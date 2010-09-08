Exceptional Dorset country house with Studland Bay views

Church Cottage is an exceptional country property in the pretty county of Dorset. A Grade II listed 18th century house, it enjoys an outstanding position with panoramic views across Studland Bay and out to the Isle of Wight – all the surrounding land is owned by the National Trust and there is an 11th century church immediately to the rear of the house.

Accommodation is light, well-planned and easy to maintain offering two beamed reception rooms with open fireplaces, a fitted kitchen and separate breakfast room and a conservatory. Upstairs are four bedrooms a family bathroom and en suite shower room, as well as a study area.

The property also comes with the detached Garden Cottage, a south-facing property built of French oak. The house has a wonderful garden room, vaulted minstrel gallery, and one double bedroom.

* For more properties like this every week, subscribe and save

The grounds come to around three quarters of an acre and are attractively laid out with wide lawns offset by deep shrub flower borders and there are many mature trees including a magnificent magnolia tree. A built-in barbecue is located next to the summer house and there is a small kitchen garden plot.

Church Cottage occupies what must be one of the most enviable positions on the Dorset coast with panoramic views of Studland Bay out to Old Harry Rocks and the Isle of Wight. The historic coastal village of Studland is attractively situated on a peninsula across from Sandbanks and Poole Harbour. Swanage, just three miles, offers a good range of local amenities.

The guide price is £1,950,000. For further information please contact Savills on 01202 856 800 or visit www.savills.co.uk.

* Country Houses for sale

* Country Houses for sale in Dorset

* Follow us on Twitter