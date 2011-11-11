Northumberland country house with river views

River View is a handsome country property built in the Northumberland vernacular with pretty multi-pane windows and an offset porch overlooking the Tyne Valley. The original house is believed to date from around 1700 and has been subsequently modernised and extended to provide excellent family accommodation.

The kitchen is a central room in the property, with a stone-flagged floor and lots of space for the Aga and dining table. It also has doors out to the courtyard. The drawing room has a pretty fireplace at each end, a high ceiling and multi-pane windows. A connecting door leads through to the library which has a wonderful open fireplace. The dining hall is below the galleried landing and is a great entertaining space. Upstairs are five bedrooms, including the master suite, and family bathrooms; the guest room has a useful mezzanine area.

Outside the extensive gardens comprise three ‘rooms’ each with incredible views out over the Tyne Valley. A sun terrace abuts the southern elevation and rolls into a principal lawned area bordered by well-stocked beds. A decking terrace links the front to the rear and there is also a charming flagged stone courtyard accessed out of the kitchen.

The property is located in Anick, a pretty hamlet in an elevated setting looking south and east over the Tyne Valley and the Dipton Woods. Corbridge is just two miles and has good every day facilities. The market town of Hexham is also within easy reach.

The guide price is £725,000. For further information please contact Strutt & Parker on 01670 516 123 or visit www.struttandparker.com.

