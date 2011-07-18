Outstanding family house in Hampshire

Yew Tree Cottage is a pretty 17th century cottage which has been fully refurbished, and extended, just two years ago. The property is constructed of a fine oak frame, and leaded light oak casement windows beneath a clay tile roof.

Inside are lots of attractive period features including exposed beams, an open inglenook fireplace and a multifuel stove in the kitchen/family room.

Accommodation is well proportioned, and includes two good reception rooms and a fantastic open plan kitchen/breakfast area which runs the length of the rear of the house, and also has as stable door leading out to the garden.

* Subscribe to Country Life and save 30%

Upstairs on the first floor are the principal bedroom suite and in addition are four further bedrooms which are served by two bathrooms – all bedrooms have delightful views, either of the gardens and woodland or adjoining farmland and woodland.

Outside is a brick and tile garden store and a summerhouse in the garden. The formal gardens lie to the south and west and are predominantly laid to lawn. A large paved terrace lies adjacent to the kitchen.

Yew Tree Cottage is situated within the hamlet of Chandlers Green close to the Hampshire/Berkshire borders. Everyday amenities are available at Hook, just five miles away.

The guide price is £1.35m. For further information please contact Knight Frank on 01256 350 600 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk.

* Country Houses for sale

* Country Houses for sale in Hampshire

* Follow us on Twitter