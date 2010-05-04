Pretty Hampshire family house

Meadow House is a Grade II listed village house which dates back to the late eighteenth century. Seven bedrooms are arranged over the two upper floors and downstairs there is an abundance of period charcater including open fireplaces and sash windows with traditional shutters.

At the heart of the house is the kitchen/breakfast room which enjoys an outlook to the garden. The kitchen has a good range of cream painted units under black granite work surfaces, a two-door Aga and a central island unit with a wooden work top. The triple aspect breakfast/family room has a wood floor and two sets of French doors out onto the patio.

The rear garden has mostly been laid to lawn at the end of which is a small paddock of approximately a third of an acre.

Price: £1,650,000

Contact: Strutt & Parker (01256 702892)