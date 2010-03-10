Unique waterside modern house with terrific views

Tidings is a fantastic modern house located in the popular residential area of Lilliput just 100m from Salterns Marina and views across the Blue Lagoon to Poole Harbour.

This architect-designed house has been carefully thought out to make the most of the plentiful natural light, and to provide views from all principal rooms. The property provides around 3,350sq ft of space for living and entertaining. The property was built in 2008/2009 and the contemporary interiors span three floors; this house has been finished to an extremely high spec incorporating the latest insulation technologies as well as underfloor heating.

The property has a luxury kitchen/breakfast room and impressive open plan living/dining room areas with large doors opening onto the terracing. The master bedroom suite has panoramic views of the harbour and a balcony, and there are three further double bedrooms. The house also has a wonderful top-floor balcony with panoramic views.

With the marina on one side and local amenities in Lilliput on the other, this house is perfectly placed to make the most of the wonderful marina views and the nearby attractions along the Jurassic National Heritage coastline. The house is also near to the Sandbanks Peninsula and its award-winning beaches.

The guide price is £2,350,000. For further information please contact Savills on 01202 708 888 or visit www.savills.co.uk.

