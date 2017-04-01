Country houses for sale with outstanding gardens

These gorgeous properties will put a spring in your step.

Six-bedroom, Grade II-listed, Tudor The Priory is positioned around an immaculate courtyard knot garden with intricate box hedging and topiary contrasting with 15th-century ruins beyond. Set discreetly off Odiham village high street, near Hook, there are nearly five acres of meticulously cared-for formal gardens, incorporating a large pond to the west with free-roaming ducks and geese and a central weeping willow.

Strutt & Parker (01256 702 892)

– – –

A sizeable thatched house at the tip of the Cotswolds, near Banbury, Gowers Close looks out through large leaded windows onto a terrace and a landscaped south-facing garden that has featured in several magazines; the vendor is a gardening writer. It has five bedrooms, wisteria, a vine-covered pergola for alfresco dining, shrub borders, lavender, box, yew and a vegetable patch.

Savills (01295 228 000)

– – –

The twin-turreted treehouse in the three-acre gardens at Springfield House, Corbridge, is an impressive piece of architecture by the same company that built the famous Alnwick Garden treehouse. It connects to the main house via a stone terrace. The principal gardens lie to the south at the front of the six-bedroom Victorian home, where there are open lawns, an all-weather tennis court, rhododendrons and tall evergreen trees.

Sanderson Young (0191–223 3500)

– – –

Said to be one of the most impressive Arts-and-Crafts houses in the country, Thieves Hollow, near Prestbury, has seven bedrooms and a plant room and sits in 10 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds with southerly views. There’s also a lodge with permission for a swimming pool, gymnasium and games room.

Jackson-Stops & Staff (01625 54 0340)

** Search more pretty properties for sale