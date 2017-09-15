The converted 18th century mill that comes complete with its original water wheel

Among Crown Spindle Mill's distinctive characteristics is its original water wheel, 120-ft stone mill chimney and a walled garden.





Set amidst beautiful open countryside in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales National Park, Crown Spindle Mill is a stunning former 18th century mill that has been converted into a six bedroom family home.

Now on the market with Harrison Boothman at a guide price of £975,000, Crown Spindle Mill dates back to about 1820 and originally produced metal spindles for the cotton industry.

During the Second World War it was used for packing cotton and tobacco and made shell cases and then fell into disrepair in the 1960s. In 1975 Crown Spindle Mill was converted into a residential property.

The three-storey property boasts a reception hall, two sitting rooms, a spacious family living room with an open-plan kitchen, a conservatory and six bedrooms.

Crown Spindle Mill’s charming character features include the original cast iron 42ft water wheel and driving mechanism, exposed beams, trusses and stonework throughout.

The main property also benefits from two adjoining builds – the two-bedroom Engine House and The Cottage, which also has two bedrooms.

The original 120ft stone mill chimney still sits in the grounds, along with three stables, a tack room stone outbuildings and a generous walled garden.

The stables

Although Crown Spindle Mill enjoys an idyllic and secluded location, the property is less than a mile from the popular village of Embsay.