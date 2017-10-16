Dollar Bay, a new development in Canary Wharf boasts exceptional views across London.

Estate agents aren’t generally given to understatement. Despite being well and truly forewarned on that score, we were still somewhat taken aback by the bold claim made for the penthouse apartment at Dollar Bay: ‘London’s most light-filled home’, they’re calling it.

Looking at pictures of this eye-catching place, it’s hard to disagree as, short of sleeping rough under the stars (which is not a pleasant prospect at this time of year) it’s hard to imagine a great window-to-square-foot ration that that offered by this apartment in the fancifully-named Dollar Bay.

That name makes this building sound like a New Jersey casino; actually, it’s a multi-faceted, 31-storey glass tower in the Docklands. The agents go on to describe the architecture in extravagant terms, talking about how it ‘rises like a perfectly balanced crystal from the water’s edge’.

My goodness – we’ll have what they’re having.

Anyhow, the place itself does seems to go a long way to justifying such language. Dollar Bay is situated at the foot of the South Dock, and with no other neighbouring tall buildings to block your line of sight, the view of the River Thames will provide a picturesque moving backdrop.

This penthouse – the last remaining for sale in the building – is arranged over four storeys and offers a real sense of space. The place has been furnished by Daniel Hopwood and has interiors by Suna, it enjoys panoramic views of the city’s skyline and boasts three bedrooms, double-height floor-to-ceiling windows, cleverly incorporated mezzanine levels, a Jacuzzi and a winter garden.

That Jacuzzi does seem a tantalising prospect, letting you sitting back in the bubbles – with a glass full of bubbles too – while enjoying the unfolding of London life below.

Dollar Bay will also have the usual features you’d expect at this end of the property market – 24-hour concierge, gym with an eye-catching pool, a residents’ garden and so on.

The final penthouse within Dollar Bay is on the market with Mount Anvil at a guide price of £3.5 million – see more details and pictures.