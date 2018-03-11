A dozen delightful properties, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up this week includes an extraordinary Berkshire estate and a picturesque Victorian hunting lodge on Exmoor.

An exceptional bespoke country house in a parkland setting

An exceptional country house estate supporting a spectacular principal residence which will be completed to an exacting specification.

A truly magnificent country house in an enviable position, enjoying panoramic views towards Ingleborough and the Lune Valley.

A grand modern country house designed for 21st century living.

Full of charm and character lies this beautiful period home set within walking distance of the Central Line Station, High Road shops and Epping Forest .

Spacious period home with original features, extensive grounds and stunning views in coastal village, 5 minutes from amenities. Breakfast kitchen with Aga; 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2.25 acres.

Oakley Hall is a house of significant importance, being listed Grade II* and built for Sir John Chetwode Bart in 1710 to replace the older manor house. Beautifully proportioned, the house was built in a classical style with two differing facades overlooking the lake to the north and the parkland to the south.

A charming Grade II listed former Rectory set is a peaceful position

On the instructions of LPA Receivers. A truly magnificent Grade II listed unique riverside property boasting a wealth of splendour.

Arguably one of the area’s finest houses. The Feathers is a beautiful family home in one of Esher’s most prestigious private roads with exceptional gardens of 2.287 acres.

Knowle Hill Park Country Estate offers an extremely rare opportunity to live in one of the finest and most exclusive new developments in Cobham. Surrounded by acres of secluded private woods and parkland, all of the homes have been designed to offer a peerless level of specification.

Ribbesford House is a fascinating, atmospheric Grade II*-listed country house dating back to the mid-16th century with later alterations, in need of complete renovation and up for auction.

