Dream second homes for less than £500,000

These gorgeous overseas properties are worth the search, says Aunnunciata Elwes.

In a peaceful borgo not far from Buonconvento and Siena, this three-bedroom farmhouse has a private garden and a vine-covered dining terrace.

It also has shared use of a swimming pool, tennis court and beautifully maintained grounds, with Judas, fig and apricot trees as well as the jujube tree after which the property is named.

See more at Knight Frank.

Dating back to the 18th century, this charming thatched, timber-framed cottage in the Montfort-sur-Risle commune of the Eure département is less than two hours from Paris and 45 minutes from Deauville.

It has four bedrooms, 3½ acres of meadow and orchard, two barns and a guest house.

See more at Chestertons International.

Scented with sea air from nearby Digby harbour, this delightful Dutch colonial property resembles an upturned ship.

It has four bedrooms, a pretty verandah overlooking the garden and a grand oak staircase.

See more at Tradewinds Realty

Elegantly Georgian, Shamrock Lodge, on the edge of Athy Town, is set in four acres and dates from 1835.

It has six bedrooms, a courtyard, a conservatory, a library, stables and other outbuildings as well as a gate lodge.

See more at Savills.

This lovely stone house in the village of Alaró, in a peaceful valley in the southern Tramuntana mountains, has been beautifully refurbished in a boutique style to include Moroccan mosaics and polished limestone walls.

With two bedrooms, it comes fully furnished.

See more at Sotheby’s International Realty.