A fairytale thatched cottage within an hour of central London

A beautiful cottage has come to the market which offers a magical mixture of old world charm and easy access to the city.

At the foot of the Chilterns in the Oxfordshire hamlet of Postcombe, roughly half-way between Oxford and High Wycombe, a cottage has come to the market which will tick every box for someone seeking a dreamy piece of England.

Grade II-listed Ellsdale Cottage – on the market at £695,000 via Knight Frank – looks as if it’s escaped from the pages of a fairytale, but this is no wreck: the place has been sensitively renovated to combine modern comfort with its enormous period charm.

Inglenook fireplaces take pride of place in the sitting and dining rooms and both the living areas and the three bedrooms upstairs feature exposed beams.

Outside, the gardens have been landscaped by an award-winning designer, with unusual plants, ornamental trees, an alfresco dining area and a water feature.

Postcombe itself is an attractive village with easy access to the M40, from where London and Oxford are both within easy reach. Not that you’ll need to get in the car any time you need anything: there is a village garage, shop and pub, as well as a nearby hotel.

It’s very commutable for those working in London: Haddenham & Thame station is a 15-minute drive away, from where trains take 40 minutes to Marylebone.