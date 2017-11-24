Feeling brave? Six beautiful fixer-uppers with extraordinary potential

A serious amount of work will be needed on any of these places – but it'll all be worth it in the end.

The views of Snowdonia National Park from this Grade II-listed, early-18th-century barn, on land that was formerly part of the Henblas estate, are so beautiful, it would be a shame not to take advantage of them. Planning permission for conversion has been approved.

For sale via Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A project for the energetic fishing enthusiast, Pontfaen estate, in the village of Cellan, near Lampeter, includes a 19th-century former mill house in need of full renovation, a barn with conversion potential, two Grade II-listed cottages (one tenanted; the other requiring renovation), a walled garden next to a babbling stream and about 9½ acres of grazing, plus fishing rights on the River Teifi. Also available as lots.

For sale via West Wales Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.

In a quiet spot beside the River Caldew, outside Raughton Head village, which is less than 10 miles from Carlisle, sits Georgian Holm House, a Grade II-listed former farmhouse. It comes with 574ft of single-bank fishing, an adjoining barn, outbuildings and an acre of land, which includes an orchard. The buyer will need to install a separate metered water supply.

For sale via Hayward Tod. See more pictures and details about this property.

Canaglaze is a secluded, ancient hill farm in the village of Altarnun, near Launceston, in an AONB. On the southern slopes of Bray Down, the unlisted, ruined one- or two-bedroom house, which has planning permission for full renovation, enjoys views across the valley to Carn Down and West Moor. Only accessed by 4WD, its land extends to five acres of garden and fields.

For sale via Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II-listed, 16th-century, timber-framed The Old Forge has character in spades, but needs a substantial update. On a plot of just over half an acre of lawns, flowerbeds, trees and shrubs, in the tiny village of St Cross, South Elmham, four miles from Harleston, it has four bedrooms, beams and wood-burning stoves.

For sale via Durrants. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tompsetts Barn, in a rural spot in the village of Cuckfield, with lovely, open views, already has planning permission to turn it into a residential dwelling. The plan includes three double bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room.

For sale via Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.