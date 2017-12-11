Five beautiful houses, including a Cotswolds manor and Cornish waterside dream, as seen in Country Life

A Cornish paradise for sailors and a magnificent Worcestershire home make our round-up this week.

Worcestershire – £1.9 million

An impressive Cotswolds home with outstanding interiors, delightful grounds and countryside views

Cheltenham – £1.395 million

A beautifully renovated and superbly positioned Grade II listed Montpellier town house overlooking Montpellier Gardens.

Gloucestershire – £5.5 million

A beautifully renovated Cotswold country house

Gloucestershire – £1.85 million

A handsome Grade II listed village house with attractive gardens and grounds

Cornwall – £3 million

A charming waterside property set in an elevated south facing position.

