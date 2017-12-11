Five beautiful houses, including a Cotswolds manor and Cornish waterside dream, as seen in Country Life

A Cornish paradise for sailors and a magnificent Worcestershire home make our round-up this week.
Worcestershire – £1.9 million
An impressive Cotswolds home with outstanding interiors, delightful grounds and countryside views
Cheltenham – £1.395 million
A beautifully renovated and superbly positioned Grade II listed Montpellier town house overlooking Montpellier Gardens.
Gloucestershire – £5.5 million
A beautifully renovated Cotswold country house
Gloucestershire – £1.85 million
A handsome Grade II listed village house with attractive gardens and grounds
Cornwall – £3 million
A charming waterside property set in an elevated south facing position.
