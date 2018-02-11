Five dream homes, from castles to townhouses, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at the finest homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.
Somerset – £2.75 million
A truly exceptional 4 bed country residence – the major wing of a Grade-II* listed building, light & impressive accommodation. 2 garages. Parking. 2.4 acres to river with riparian rights.
For sale with Pritchards. See more pictures and details about this property.
Bristol – £2,950,000
Substantial Victorian house for sale with a large garden in Clifton.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Chelsea – £9,000,000
An exceptional, double fronted Chelsea house.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
London SW1 – £12,950,000
A Grade I listed unmodernised property with direct views of St James’s Park.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Regent’s Park – £12,950,000
This magnificent and classical residence has been interior designed and has with exceptional views over Regent’s Park. The property is within easy reach of Regent’s Park (Bakerloo Line), Great Portland Street (Hammersmith and City, Circle and Metropolitan Line) Underground Stations.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
