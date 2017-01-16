A dose of invigorating sea air is, and will always be, just the ticket.

Bembridge, Isle of Wight, £2.75 million

This charming property, Swains House, has one of the very best sea views in the renowned sailing village of Bembridge, at the eastern tip of the Isle of Wight, overlooking the English Channel. With eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, a games room, direct beach access, mature gardens (2 acres), including a bowling green, and within walking distance of the village, you’ll want to stay here all summer.

Biles & Co (01983 872 335)

Kirkbean, Dumfries and Galloway, £1.45 million

A handsome, Adam-style Georgian house set near the coast of the Solway Firth, seven-bedroom Arbigland has a cobbled courtyard containing three cottages, coastal gardens (originating in 1680, but laid out in their current state in the 1920s) and far-reaching sea views. The property comprises 24 acres.

Knight Frank (0131–222 9600) and Savills (0131–247 3738)

Seaton, Devon, £1.25 million

Built in 1897 for a wealthy naval officer and boasting magnificent views, five- bedroom Upcott House enjoys a covet- able position on the World Heritage Jurassic Coastline in a fishing area steeped in tales of sea-faring and smuggling. Its acre of grounds includes a separate four-bedroom cottage.

Humberts (01404 42456)

Trevose, Cornwall, £2.5 million

Spectacular Trevose Head, near Padstow, is an AONB owned by the National Trust. There is only a handful of properties in the area and Mother Ivey House has not been on the market since 1939. With open fireplaces, an Aga, garden room, large attic and five bedrooms, all with sea views, this could be a beautiful family or holiday house.

Savills (01872 243 200)

Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, £789,950

Extensively refurbished, with parquet flooring and ornate cornicing, six-bedroom Glanysig has 2.6 acres, encompassing a walled garden and two paddocks, and is a short walk from the coast. The coach house has the potential for holiday lets, subject to planning permission.

Strutt & Parker (01584 873 711)

** Search more stunning properties for sale