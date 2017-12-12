A pretty, manageable country house just eight miles from Bath

Ford Farm is a handsome grade II listed country house standing in the centre of its own land.

Charlie Taylor of Knight Frank’s Bath office (01225 325999) is handling the sale, at a guide price of £2.75 million, of secluded, Grade II-listed Ford Farm, near Bradford-on-Avon, eight miles from Bath.

The handsome Georgian farmhouse sits in the centre of its 31 acres of gardens, woodland and farmland, the latter currently farmed under a Farm Business Tenancy. The original, L-shaped house, built of English bond brick, dates from the early 19th century and a later, south-facing extension is in limestone ashlar.

A range of modern and traditional farm buildings with potential for redevelopment and extensive secondary accommodation including a traditional barn converted in the late 1990s to provide a large home office suite, a two-bedroom flat and an adjoining three-bedroom cottage, offer ‘the perfect opportunity for multi-generational occupation and/or income generation,’ the agents suggest.