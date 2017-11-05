Four dreamy properties, as seen in Country Life

Have a look at four of the finest places to appear in the pages of Country Life in the past week or so.
Devon – £475,000
Unique Development of three Luxurious 3 & 4 Bedroom contemporary designed houses adjacent to the Estuary with enviable waterside views.
For sale via Charles Head. See more pictures and details about this property.
Devon – £900,000
Waterfront bungalow affording panoramic views over the Estuary and surrounding countryside towards Salcombe. Rare opportunity to own direct foreshore access and redevelopment scope.
For sale via Charles Head. See more pictures and details about this property.
West Sussex – £3,500,000
A stunning new contemporary house with direct harbour frontage and breath-taking views directly down the main channel.
For sale via Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more pictures and details about this property.
France – €7,100,000
Impeccably designed and luxurious 7 bedroom chalet in Les Gets featuring a cinema room, sauna, jacuzzi and heated outdoor swimming pool overlooking Mont Blanc
For sale via Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.