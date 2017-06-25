11 glorious houses, as seen in the pages of Country Life

We take our regular look back at some of the houses which have come up for sale via Country Life in the past week.

Superb Surrey sporting estate beautifully refurbished to the highest standards, set in the middle of 130 acres of its own land.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Set in an idyllic environment close to the centre of Eygalieres, this property has land of around 4 hectares including a landscaped garden of 5,000 sq m with swimming pool and views of the Alpilles mountains.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

An exceptional manor house located between Hay-on-Wye and Brecon.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

A beautifully presented modern house with far-reaching views, detached cottage and outbuildings set within fabulous garden and grounds.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.

This elegant family home, set within a private gated domain, is presented in perfect condition.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

An exceptional country house with first class amenities, set in delightful parkland grounds of about 11 acres.

On the market with Mullucks Wells. See more details about this property.

This hamlet house dates back to the 18th century and has been tastefully refurbished whilst respecting its Provencal architecture.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

One of the finest chateaux to come to market in the last 6 years, this property has been the subject of the most sympathetic and exquisite renovations.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Beautiful Provencal bastide with independent apartment, boasting a maganificent sea view over Canebiers Bay and the beautiful landscaped garden complete with a pool and pool house..

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

An elegant family home with sea views featuring classic Provenҫal architecture, open terraces, two swimming pools, charming landscaped grounds, beautiful design and presented in immaculate condition.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

A rare gem of the North Cotswolds in a magnificent setting.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.