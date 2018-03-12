Grade II listed farmhouse with bags of potential in the heart of the Exmoor National Park

Great Nurcott Farm at Winsford, in 477 acres, has superb residential, agricultural, sporting and amenity appeal.

Great Nurcott Farm at Winsford, in the heart of the National Park, is a well-known sheep-farming unit with ‘superb residential, agricultural, sporting and amenity appeal’. It is being sold as a whole estate, with all 477 acres offered at a guide price of £3.25 million, but the vendor is also offering it split into three lots.

The main part of the estate is Lot 1, priced at £2.4 million and comprising 325 acres of land, the main, Grade II-listed, six-bedroom farmhouse.

Also included are a range of traditional stone buildings ‘eminently suited to alternative uses such as holiday cottages, shooting lodges, annexe accommodation, studios or offices, subject to planning consent’, and a series of adaptable modern buildings suitable for livestock operations.

Lot 2 is some 110 acres of pasture and amenity woodland, on offer at £550,000; while Lot 3, a further 43 acres of pasture and woodland, is available at £300,000.

True to the West Country tradition, resources have been ploughed into the land rather than the house or buildings, refurbishment of which – one wing of the main farmhouse is disused, having fallen into disrepair – represents an interesting project for a new owner, suggests Richard Webber of Greenslade Taylor Hunt.

Great Nurcott Farm is on the market with Greenslade Taylor Hunt at a guide price of £3.25 million or in three lots