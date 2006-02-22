International Property News

Sport Spurs on Investors
1.29 billion people live in China which equates to 22% of the worlds population, and with the Olympic Games just around the corner the country is becoming the big talking point amongst property investors.
American and British investors are attracted by the large ex-pat communities teamed with huge financial investment ahead of the Olympic Games, in Beijing 2008. Their state of the art transportation system includes Lord Foster?s new airport terminal, part of £23 billion invested in the country ready for the Games.
Similar investment has been mirrored in Valencia, which is hosting the 2007 Americas Cup. The region has seen property values increase by 27% over the last 12 months, the national average being 16.6%, and the city has risen to the second most popular place for Britons living in Spain.
For more information, please see www.spanishpropertyinsight.com, www.britcham.org, www.shaghaivision.com.
Ryanair Announces New Routes
Ryanair has announced new routes from London Stansted to Balaton in Hungary, Lamezia, Palma and Vitoria, and London Luton to Brest. Their routes from Dublin are also to extend to Marseille, Nantes and La Rochelle, Milan and Venice, as well as Gothenburg, Malmo and Valencia.
Britons invest £23bn on Second Homes Abroad
With an increase of 45% in the last 4 years, the number of Britons owning their own property abroad is now in excess of 257,000, owning £23bn worth of property, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The Office for National Statistics has found that more than 1 million families in Britain own a second home, 72% of which are in England, 5% in Wales and Scotland and the remainder overseas. 154,000 US properties are owned by British buyers, and Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa have all seen increased purchases in recent years.
Britons Flock to Bulgaria
Bulgaria is becoming increasingly popular with the British property investor. A new Global Property Hot Spots report has claimed that up to 77% more people are now buying a property in Bulgaria.
France and Spain still remain favourites but seem expensive options in comparison to countries such as Bulgaria, which appeal to the buy-to-let property investor.
According to a spokesperson at HIFX, an independent foreign currency exchange brokerage in the UK: ?Bulgaria is booming and the Black Sea resorts are reminiscent of Spain 20 years ago; investors are buying in their droves and there is similar activity in some of the ski resorts.?
Catch this: Spring 2006
Corsica
Saint Lucie De Tallano
25-26 March Festa di l?Oliu Novu
New Olive Oil is celebrated during this two day market
www.sainteluciedetallano.com
Paris
12 March
Semi-Marathon de Rambouillet
Feeling fit? Sign up for the half marathon or enjoy the programme of roadside events.
Tel:1 34 57 34 89
Verona
Veneto
17-19th March
Salus X salone della culture e dell econimia del benessere
Seek out the new health spas or organic treatments, something for everyone.
www.veronafiere.it
Midi-Pyrenees
Marciac
24-25 March
Jazz in Marciac et la Nouvelle Orleans
Jazz in Marniac has incorporated a New Orleans weekend into its season, in the wake of hurricane Katrina. Enjoy two evenings of French and Spanish Jazz.
www.jazzinmarciac.com
New York
USA
4-21st March
The New York City Opera Spring Season
Premiering Mark Adamo?s Lysistrata
www.nycopera.com
26-31st March
Cuneo
Piedmont
The third Alpine Skiing world championship.
www.albain.com/sport
3rd -9th April
Augusta, Georgia
70th Annual Masters Golf Tournament
Down South in the USA
www.masters.org
For more on property, architecture, the arts and the countryside subscribe to Country Life magazine
Contact us about this story
Search all online stories
For what’s in the magazine this week see contents
Sign up for our free newsletter