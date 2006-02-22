International Property News

Sport Spurs on Investors

1.29 billion people live in China which equates to 22% of the worlds population, and with the Olympic Games just around the corner the country is becoming the big talking point amongst property investors.

American and British investors are attracted by the large ex-pat communities teamed with huge financial investment ahead of the Olympic Games, in Beijing 2008. Their state of the art transportation system includes Lord Foster?s new airport terminal, part of £23 billion invested in the country ready for the Games.

Similar investment has been mirrored in Valencia, which is hosting the 2007 Americas Cup. The region has seen property values increase by 27% over the last 12 months, the national average being 16.6%, and the city has risen to the second most popular place for Britons living in Spain.

Ryanair Announces New Routes

Ryanair has announced new routes from London Stansted to Balaton in Hungary, Lamezia, Palma and Vitoria, and London Luton to Brest. Their routes from Dublin are also to extend to Marseille, Nantes and La Rochelle, Milan and Venice, as well as Gothenburg, Malmo and Valencia.

Britons invest £23bn on Second Homes Abroad

With an increase of 45% in the last 4 years, the number of Britons owning their own property abroad is now in excess of 257,000, owning £23bn worth of property, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Office for National Statistics has found that more than 1 million families in Britain own a second home, 72% of which are in England, 5% in Wales and Scotland and the remainder overseas. 154,000 US properties are owned by British buyers, and Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa have all seen increased purchases in recent years.

Britons Flock to Bulgaria

Bulgaria is becoming increasingly popular with the British property investor. A new Global Property Hot Spots report has claimed that up to 77% more people are now buying a property in Bulgaria.

France and Spain still remain favourites but seem expensive options in comparison to countries such as Bulgaria, which appeal to the buy-to-let property investor.

According to a spokesperson at HIFX, an independent foreign currency exchange brokerage in the UK: ?Bulgaria is booming and the Black Sea resorts are reminiscent of Spain 20 years ago; investors are buying in their droves and there is similar activity in some of the ski resorts.?

Catch this: Spring 2006

Corsica



Saint Lucie De Tallano



25-26 March Festa di l?Oliu Novu



New Olive Oil is celebrated during this two day market



www.sainteluciedetallano.com

Paris



12 March



Semi-Marathon de Rambouillet



Feeling fit? Sign up for the half marathon or enjoy the programme of roadside events.



Tel:1 34 57 34 89

Verona



Veneto



17-19th March



Salus X salone della culture e dell econimia del benessere



Seek out the new health spas or organic treatments, something for everyone.



www.veronafiere.it

Midi-Pyrenees



Marciac



24-25 March



Jazz in Marciac et la Nouvelle Orleans



Jazz in Marniac has incorporated a New Orleans weekend into its season, in the wake of hurricane Katrina. Enjoy two evenings of French and Spanish Jazz.



www.jazzinmarciac.com

New York



USA



4-21st March



The New York City Opera Spring Season



Premiering Mark Adamo?s Lysistrata



www.nycopera.com

26-31st March



Cuneo



Piedmont



The third Alpine Skiing world championship.



www.albain.com/sport

3rd -9th April



Augusta, Georgia



70th Annual Masters Golf Tournament



Down South in the USA



www.masters.org

