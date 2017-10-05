Former MoD rehabilitation centre is up for sale

Historic Headley Court was set up as a rehab centre after the Second World War to care for injured RAF pilots and aircrew.

RAF pilots and aircrew during the Second World War lucky enough to survive their injuries might have earned themselves a stay at neo-Jacobean Headley Court, high up on the North Downs at the back of Box Hill, Surrey.

‘For almost 70 years,’ says Air Vice Marshal Anthony J. Stables, chairman of the Headley Court Charity, ‘the medical rehabilitation facility at Headley Court has cared for wounded, injured and sick members of the Armed Forces and, as a consequence, holds a very special place in many peoples’ hearts.’

Next year, the MoD will relocate to Nottinghamshire and substantial Headley Court is for sale with Knight Frank as a whole or in lots. With 82 acres, an attractive Grade II- listed mansion and a range of accommodation, offices, sporting and rehabilitation facilities, there are endless possibilities for its future use.

‘We expect to see interest from UK and overseas purchasers including private individuals, institutions, hotel and retirement housing operators and developers,’ comments Knight Frank partner Emma Cleugh (020–7861 5427).

Headley Court is on the market with Knight Frank – see more pictures and details.