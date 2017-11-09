Hensol is an impeccable estate by the River Dee which immediately put us in mind of the Queen's favourite Scottish residence.

Yes, it’s smaller. There are fewer turrets. It’s in an entirely different part of the country, and the gardens are slightly less grand. But apart from that, the marvellous house that is the centrepiece of the Hensol Estate immediately prompted thoughts of Balmoral, the beautiful Scottish castle where HM the Queen spends much of her time during the summer.

There’s one other difference. We don’t think Balmoral will up for sale any time between now and Doomsday, but Hensol is on the market for £4.25 million.

This 10-bedroom house occupies a majestic setting in a corner of Galloway that puts it within easy reach of Glasgow and Carlisle. It’s hard to imagine a more private spot: accessed via its own driveway, there are no other houses anywhere close, making this a place where true seclusion is possible.

And what splendour you’ll encounter while enjoying that seclusion. The part-Gothic, part-Tudor design of the house drips with grandeur, and the rooms inside live up to the promise of the architecture. As well as the 10 bedrooms you’ll find four reception rooms, a conservatory and a wine cellar.

There are all manner of delightful rooms and fascinating touches. The billiards room feels as if Phileas Fogg should be lining up a shot while discussing his trip around the world, while the chandelier of antlers in the sitting room adds a classic hunting lodge touch.

In the hallway there is an even greater flourish: a beautiful domed roof:

As well as the main house there is a farmhouse, five cottages, a wildlife reserve and various areas of sporting rights where fishing, deer stalking and pheasant shooting are just three of the options.

There are also hundreds of acres of productive farmland, commercial and amenity woodlands. The estate comprises over 1,068 acres in total, with a further 1,188 available by separate negotiation.

The Hensol Estate is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £4.5 million – see more images and details.