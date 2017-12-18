A Dartmoor manor house with its own hydro-electricity, and space for horses and helicopters

A helicopter hangar, a manège and a natural swimming pool are just the start of the wonders at this fabulous, sprawling home on Dartmoor.

The wilds of Dartmoor are right on the doorstep of seven-bedroom Holystreet Manor, which commands a handsome position over ancient woodland, within a sweep of the River Teign.

Close to the popular market town of Chagford, it’s powered by a hydro-electricity and heat-exchange system (which also generates an annual income), cleverly disguised in a pretty Grade II-listed thatched millhouse, and also comes with a three-bedroom cottage and a two-bedroom staff flat.

The main house has 16th and early-17th Century origins but was mostly rebuilt in 1913-1914 in the Tudor style, principally from the local granite stone for which Dartmoor is renowned. The same granite is used in all the buildings on the land, including a delightful thatched outhouse.

The coach house (or garage) dates from the same time and is believed to be one of the first purpose-built garage blocks in England.

During the 1950s, the property was a private school known as St Brides and there is a private chapel (not consecrated) dedicated to St Boniface which the current owners have decorated with a stunning mural of the Sienna town square. The current owners have undertaken an exacting restoration and refurbishment of the whole house, extending it and bringing Holystreet Manor firmly into the 21st century. The works were expertly and sympathetically done under the guidance of the Nash Partnership, a highly-regarded architectural practice, in collaboration with interior design firm Artichoke.

The surrounding landscape is also in excellent condition, with a tennis court, a natural swimming pool, stables, a helicopter hangar, three idyllic paddocks and a manège.

There are lovely walks to be had among beech, oak, rowan and holly trees and the manor comes with fishing rights, providing seasonal sea trout, brown trout and salmon.

Holystreet Manor is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £5.5 million.