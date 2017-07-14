House seller near Silverstone comes up with brilliant way to advertise at British Grand Prix

House sellers will try all manner of clever ideas these days to get the best price for their house – and this seller in Stowe found a great way to get on pole position.

There was once a time when a beautifully-appointed six-bedroom house in Buckinghamshire – within easy reach of London, Oxford and Birmingham, and boasting beautiful views of the rolling countryside – would have had an easy time of it.

But everything from stamp duty to political uncertainty has had an undeniable impact on the market. With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see savvy sellers coming up with bright ideas to find a buyer.

We’ve not seen a better example than this, though: the owners of this £1.5 million house located just four miles from Silverstone has decided to get the word out to well-heeled spectators at this year’s British Grand Prix by mowing a huge ‘FOR SALE’ sign into his lawn.

Traffic to-and-from the Northamptonshire circuit is famously atrocious, meaning that more and more people have chosen to arrive by helicopter in recent years.

And this year, as they approach the circuit, they’ll get a bird’s eye view of St Briavels, a 4,500sq ft house set in just under two acres of land.

They won’t see what’s within, of course, but you can: the place, which is just 12 years old, has been very nicely done out in a simple, modern fashion.

The house has a noteworthy layout as well: all six bedrooms are on the first floor, while the second floor contains a games room, bar and kitchen area, and makes the most of the views.

The gardens are lovely as well, landscaped with trees, lakes and lawns. And presumably the ‘FOR SALE’ sign in the grass will grow out within a few weeks… won’t it?

St Briavels is on the market via Savills at £1.5 million – for those not flying into Silverstone this weekend, you can see more details and pictures here.