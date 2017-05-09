An immaculately-kept old rectory with devastatingly beautiful views across the Cotswolds

This picturesque Victorian rectory offers a huge amount of space and magical views.

Atty Beor-Roberts of Knight Frank’s Cotswolds operation is handling the sale of The Old Rectory in the wonderfully quiet village of Edgeworth, two miles from Sapperton and seven miles from Cirencester.

Having sold the house, with its elegant Victorian façade of 1864 and later Edwardian wing, to the current owners in the early 1990s, he now quotes a guide price of £6.25 million for this impeccably renovated former rectory.

The home stands on high ground overlooking its own 8.4 acres of fabulous gardens and grounds and the wooded Upper Frome valley.

Within the main house is 8,359sq ft of accommodation, including four main reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, five bedroom suites, four second-floor

bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There are also all sorts of other treats: a party room, grand dining room and a beautiful wine cellar.

Beyond the main house is The Coach House, with two further bedrooms, which has been completely rebuilt in recent years and is accessed by a covered walkway from the back door of the house.

The mature, beautifully-landscaped gardens wrap around to the rear of the house to enjoy the views.

The vista is equally spectacular from the gardens – and even the pool makes the most of them. It is located in a sheltered corner of the gardens and has an infinity edge to allow you to soak in the views as you swim.