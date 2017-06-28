The 10 most beautiful marinas in Europe, from Scotland to Sardinia

With their beautiful locations and state-of-the-art facilities, these exclusive marinas offer the best for yacht owners and sailing enthusiasts.

Whether you own, share or just charter a yacht, you’ll know that getting out on the water is only ever half the fun. The rest is to be had at the wonderful places you can stop off.

And while far-flung locations around the world might offer beautiful spots and wonderful weather, nowhere can rival Europe for sheer variety of places and things to do.

Stef Bottinelli and Katy Stickland of YBW.com have picked out their favourite locations across the continent, marinas – and their adjacent towns – which offer superb facilities, amenities such as spas, hotels and luxury homes, bars and restaurants, pools, designer shops, golf courses, events and entertainment. These exclusive marinas offer very the best for yacht owners and sailing enthusiasts.

Located in Calvia, only 9 kilometres southwest of the Balearic Islands’ capital Palma de Mallorca, this modern, Philippe Starck-designed marina is an ideal base to explore Mallorca’s stunning coast. Port Adriano has a total of 488 moorings between 6 and 80 metres and capacity for up to 100 metres, making it a popular marina for superyachts.

The marina offers plenty of activities, from water sports, to a big selection of bars and restaurants that cater for all tastes and dietary requirements, from a light quick snack to fine dining.

There are also plenty of shops including El Corte Ingles and Blush, plus art galleries and boutiques, private banking facilities and nautical shops. The marina also organises events, including performances by notable musicians such as George Benson and Tom Jones.

There are also dedicated facilities for crew, such as a gym, crew bar and events, diving centre, kids’ area and water sports – while those who prefer to spend a few nights on terra firma are in luck: the nearby Pure Salt Port Adriano five star hotel is kitted out with a state-of-the-art spa, infinity pool and a delightful terrace.

Perfect for: the young, trendy and well-heeled. Families will love this marina too as it offers plenty of activities for little ones.

Facilities: 488 moorings between 6 and 80m and capacity for up to 100 metres, WiFi, a shipyard offering all the general nautical services including painting, travel lift, antifouling, motor and electrical repairs, among other services, fuel, parking, electricity, security and more.

Amenities: water sports, a huge selection of bars and restaurants to choose from, from fine dining to ice-cream parlours. A vast array of shops including boutiques selling luxury brands such as Versace, and Emilio Pucci, an El Corte Ingles department store, nautical outlets and more. The Mar Balear dive centre offers lots of activities, including water sports and diving excursions. For more information visit Port Adriano.

Italy has some of the most exclusive marinas in the world, places which attract an affluent Italian and international crowd. Portofino on the Italian Riviera (pictured both above and at hte top of the page) has one of the loveliest high-end marinas in the Mediterranean.

The former fishing village is famous for its beautiful landscape, picturesque multicoloured houses and its tiny but quaint harbour. It’s a real billionaires’ destination, much loved by celebrities, footballers, politicians and aristocracy, often spotted sunning themselves on superyachts.

The marina is as beautiful as it is small, with only 14 berths for yachts and superyachts, plus two more in Cannone Bay to accommodate mega-yachts. Designer boutiques and restaurants are dotted around the main square and those who wish to stay in a hotel are in luck: Portofino boasts one of the most beautiful and iconic in the world, the Belmond Hotel Splendido.

The Splendido truly is what la dolce vita epitomises – no wonder it’s been popular with Hollywood stars since it opened in 1902, with Marlon Brando, Eva Gardner, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton being some of its notable guests.

That kind of moonlit magic that can only be found in #Portofino! #BelmondPostcards by @carolinisen #Italy A post shared by Belmond Hotel Splendido (@belmondhotelsplendido) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Perfect for: the seriously rich with a love for sophistication, art, food and natural beauty. Portofino exudes elegant and timeless glamour. Those looking for loud bars and clubs playing dance music won’t find it here.

Facilities: fuel, fixed beam turning crane, WiFi, used oil and waste collection, video surveillance, laundry, wine and food supply delivered directly to yachts, ISPS code, toilets and showers, naval equipment.

Amenities: Portofino offers a great selection of chic boutiques, art galleries, churches, a castle (Castello Brown), stylish bars and cafés and beautiful restaurants serving delicious Ligurian dishes such as pesto ligure, panzerotti con salsa di noci and paciugo ice-cream. It’s also close to the lovely town of Santa Margherita Ligure, and the tiny but stunning villages of San Fruttuoso (where one can see the Christ of the Abyss buried under the sea) and Camogli. For more information visit Marina di Portofino.

The Five Gold Anchor award-winning marina offers 230 fully serviced berths for vessels up to 70-foot. There are no restrictions on draft and berths can be accessed whatever the state of the tide.

There is also a loch-side state-of-the-art spa resort on the doorstep, offering dog-friendly cottages, couple retreats and luxury studio apartments. There is even an eco-resort on the loch’s shore for nature lovers. The spa has swimming pools, including a child-friendly splash pool, saunas and the largest outdoor heated infinity pool in Scotland.

The breathtaking scenery must be explored, and there are many options, from horse riding and walking to scuba diving and golf at the Kyles of Bute Golf Course.

View from Tighnabruaich of the Kyles of Bute. (23 Apr 2017) #kylesofbrute #travelshox #scotland #scotlandroadtrip A post shared by Ying (@shoxninox) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

Perfect for: nature lovers, couples looking for escape, families, lovers of regional food.

Facilities: sheltered, fully-serviced berthing with Seaflex anchoring, water, 240v power, lighting, WiFi, 24-hour access to toilets and showers including family bathrooms with a large bath wet room, his and hers vanity with fresh towels and TV, laundry, rubbish and glass disposal, fuel berth offering diesel and petrol, slipway for launching smaller vessels, electricity take-off in the marina boatyard, and a full range of marine services including electrical installations and engine repair.

Amenities: water sports including kayaking, sea tours, scuba diving with Loch Fyne Dive Charters and dinghy courses offered through the Tighnabruaich Sailing School. There is also fishing and golf. Portavadie has a fully equipped gym, spa offering a range of treatments and access to a hydro pool, sauna and steam room, and two restaurants and bars, all serving dishes made from local seasonal produce. The Loch Fyne Oyster Bar in nearby Cairndow specialises in serving seafood produced on the loch and in the in-house smokery.

Located on the Aegean Sea on the southwest side of the Kassandra peninsula, near Halkidiki, Miraggio Marina opened last year and it’s already been awarded the European Union’s ‘Blue Flag’ and the Golden Greek Hospitality Award 2017. Considered one of the most technologically advanced marinas, it was developed with the help of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki to devise ways of reducing any impact on the sea, nature and marine life.

The marina has 81 berths and can accommodate yachts up to 40m and boasts one of the longest quays of this type in Greece – 110m long in fact.

Perfect for: yachters and boaters who want to get away from it all and enjoy a relaxing break in a state-of-the-art marina surrounded by natural beauty. Those seeking a wellness holiday combined with their boating adventure, people with children who like the right balance of family fun and adult time.

Facilities and services: Power Supply and Water Service Pedestals with payment through RFID card, pump out stations, fuel station, WiFi, launching ramp, round the clock security service, 24/7 office manning and berthing, vessel maintenance.

Amenities: Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort with its beautiful Myrthia thermal spa offering a variety of treatments, plus shops and boutiques, nine restaurants and bars serving local and international cuisine, leisure facilities, Miraggio Kid’s Planet & Childcare services operating a wide range of additional services on demand. The hotel boasts 300 beautiful rooms and suites, many with private pool. It offers many amenities and activities, including a football pitch, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, table tennis, car, bike and motorbike rental, gym, hammam, sauna, outdoor and indoor pools, children’s pool, and many more. For more information and prices visit Miraggio Thermal SPA Resort and Marina.

Located in the heart of central London, luxury has always been part of St Katharine Docks. The port on the river Thames once handled precious cargo like spices, rum, sugar and wine. Now it caters to those looking for a luxurious break in the capital.

Camper and Nicholsons Marinas manage the elegant marina – the only one in central London. It has sympathetically refurbished and restored the docks’ three historic basins and since January 2017 it offers 170 berths for yachts up to 40-metres.

The marina has a bustling vibe, with waterside shops and gourmet restaurants offering everything from brunch to dinner on the quayside. It is also the location for events like the London on Water show where luxury yacht builders like Princess Yachts, Sunseeker and Oyster Yachts are regular exhibitors. In the summer, there are regular live music events and a weekly World Food Market serving the best street food in London.

It is also the perfect location to explore the city’s rich history, with the Tower of London a stone’s throw away. The historic covered Leadenhall Market, with its iconic Victorian roof, is less than a mile away.

A ride in one of London’s famous black cabs will take you to some of the best shopping areas in the world like Bond Street and Mayfair which house the likes of Burberry, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co, Savile Row for bespoke British menswear and Knightsbridge for Harrods and Harvey Nichols.

Perfect for: city lovers, foodies and boutique shopaholics.

Facilities and services: electricity is provided to each berth, drinking water, security, rubbish disposal, washrooms, marina trollies, laundry, waste water pump outs, WiFi.

Amenities: being central London, every conceivable want or desire can be catered for. At St Katharine Docks, high end dining is offered at the Dokke, run by Neil Wager, who serves food inspired by many years working as a chef on private island resorts. The White Mulberries – named as London’s best coffee shop – offers a range of tempting homemade treats and coffee.

Just over Tower Bridge, there is the Michelin Star Restaurant Story which was recently named one of the top 40 restaurants in the UK by the Good Food Guide. The Sky Garden is London’s highest public garden – with flowerbeds and planting on the 35th floor. It has several private dining areas offering stunning views of the capital while diners indulge from the à la carte menu.

For those wanting a few nights on dry land, the 5-star Grange Tower Bridge Hotel is at nearby Tower Bridge. It also houses the luxury Ajala Spa, which has an exclusive selection of spa day packages, as well as a 25-metre pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and foot spa. For more information visit St Katharine Docks.

The ACI Marina in Dubrovnik is situated at the foothills of Srđ hill – a beautiful area that dates back to the 7th century and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Only 6 km from the centre of enchanting Dubrovnik, this marina has been awarded the Blue Flag for its perfectly clean sea, and voted best marina in the Adriatic (in the 250-450 berth category) in the ‘Flower of Tourism – Quality for Croatia’ competition for three consecutive years (2010-2012). It has 380 berths and 140 dry berths, and can accommodate yachts up to 60m. Its location makes it ideal to explore Dalmatia and nearby Italy.

Perfect for: those who enjoy understated luxury and love to explore nature, cities and historical sites. Ideal for adults and young families alike.

Facilities: WiFi, repair and maintenance services, travel lifts with 60 and 130 t capacity, fuel station, toilet and shower facilities with separate disabled provision, launderette, charter agencies, supermarket and marine equipment store, ATM, fuel station.

Amenities: tennis and bocce court, futsal pitch with artificial grass, children’s pirate ship themed playground, swimming pool, hairdresser, massage, outdoor fitness classes, large selection of shops and boutiques, restaurant, bar, beer hall and internet café. The Dalmatia area is a gorgeous location to explore and the city of Dubrovnik is one of the most beautiful in Croatia, if not Europe. For more information visit ACI Marina Dubrovnik.

This 110 berth marina also has the excellent advantage of being accessible in all tides. It can accommodate boats up to 20m, and is a stunning base for those wanting to explore the river.

The luxurious Dart Marina Hotel and Spa is onsite offering stylish rooms with crisp white linen and river views, and beautifully designed self-catering apartments with oak floors and stylish soft furnishings. There is also a spa offering holistic treatments, a pool, Jacuzzi, steam room and fitness facilities, as well as riverside dining options.

Nearby Dartmouth is steeped in maritime history. Two castles perch close to the river entrance, and the Britannia Royal Naval College overlooks the river, along with luxurious homes. The picturesque town centre, with its charming boutiques, is just a short stroll from the yacht harbour.

In the past, Dartmouth has been something of a mecca for celebrity chefs, with the likes of Keith Floyd, John Burton Race, Mitch Tonks and Joyce Molyneux all setting up in this South Devon town.

It currently boasts three Michelin Guide restaurants – Tonks’ Rockfish, which is thought to be the best fish and chips in Devon, Tonks’ other Dartmouth restaurant, Seahorse, which specialises in seafood, and the Laughing Monk, which is just outside the town in the village of Strete.

Our head chef at Exmouth JB grabbed this great shot of people launching their boats off the public slip next to Rockfish. One of the best tables in the house i think. A post shared by Rockfish (@therockfishuk) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Perfect for: families, couples on romantic breaks, maritime history lovers and dedicated foodies.

Facilities and services: 110 berths for boats up to 20 metres, annual berthing (discounts at the Dart Marina Hotel and car parking), with berths available for visiting boats, individual bathrooms for berth holders, electricity, water, fully equipped laundry, full range of professional yacht services nearby including chandlers, marine and electronic engineers, riggers, sailmakers and lift-out facilities at nearby yards. Fuel is via the River Dart fuel barge.

Amenities: A plethora of high end restaurants in the town, as well as bistros, trendy bars and hotel restaurants serving everything from fish and chips to à la carte dining. A number of independently run boutiques, selling bespoke gifts and clothing, and a range of art galleries. Nearby Dartmouth Golf Club offers one of the best courses in the UK. There are also plenty of walks, gardens, stately homes and castles like Agatha Christie’s holiday home at Galmpton, and museums to explore.

This former Austro-Hungarian naval base located on the UNESCO-protected Bay of Kotor, Porto Montenegro is a state-of-the-art marina ideal for superyacht owners. It boasts 450 berths accommodating boats ranging from 12 to 250m, offering a wide range of facilities.

Its stunning yacht club has a pool, tennis court, bars and restaurants and for those who’d like to stay in a hotel, the luxury Venetian-style Regent Porto Montenegro, located on the Adriatic and overlooking Boka Bay, has a choice of stylish rooms, suites and Regent Pool Club Residences.

#portomontenegro #tivat #regentportomontenegro A post shared by Lela Radulovic (@lamartin_blue) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:57am PST

Perfect for: yacht and superyacht owners who enjoy the yacht club life after a day out at sea, exploring the beautiful natural scenery.

Facilities: short and long term berthing options (from one day up to 30 years), fuel dock with tax and duty free fuel (including jet ski pontoon), berth rental pool with 85% income share for lease owners, onsite customs and immigration, 24 hour yacht service, onsite brokers for charter and yacht sales, 24-hour manned and CCTV security, on site refuse, grey and black water disposal, electricity, fibre optic WiFi, RYA and STCW-95 courses, crew club, yacht club and electricity.

Amenities: state-of-the-art yacht club designed by Tino Zervudachi of MHZ Design in Paris, with fitness centre, tennis courts, waterfront Members Lounge with meeting room and private dining space overlooking a 64 metre infinity-edge swimming pool and an outdoor restaurant, mezzanine bar, rooftop restaurant and a nightclub. There is also an Owners’ Club, Kids’ Club, opportunity to stay in the hotel, buy or rent a luxury seafront apartment, pools, wellness centre, a village with over 50 shops ranging from designer boutiques to beauty parlours, restaurants offering local and international cuisine, bars and museums. For more information visit Porto Montenegro.

One of the very few deep water ports on the French Riviera, the stunning Port Hercule in Monaco has 700 berths, a swimming pool, restaurants and bars that line the dock, plus marine businesses and chandleries nearby. It’s the perfect location to attend the Monaco Boat Show in late September and feast one’s eyes on the beautiful superyachts on show.

Perfect for: those who have it and like to flaunt it. Superyacht owners and lovers, the super rich, people who love being surrounded by luxury and glamour.

Facilities: fresh water, electricity on the quayside and pontoons, showers, public telephone on site and onboard upon request, self service launderette, TV on the quayside, containers for used oil and batteries, BP station fuel on the landing stage and refuse collection.

Amenities: Monaco offers a wide selection of designer boutiques, fine dining restaurants, exclusive yacht clubs, trendy bars and nightclubs. There are plenty of water sport activities and the port’s prime location is ideal for those who want to explore the French and Italian Rivieras with their stunning beauty, historical sites, churches and museums.

For more information visit Port Hercule

Located on the idyllic Costa Smeralda with its beautiful crystalline waters, Marina di Porto Cervo is where jetsetters like to holiday.

This sheltered marina is split into two: East Dock, also known as the Old Port, which is part of the village of Porto Cervo, and the New Marina which boasts modern pontoons and the marina village.

Marina di Porto Cervo has 700 berths, 100 of which are reserved for boats in transit and the Cantieri Porto Cervo boatyard which is open all year round. This exclusive marina is adjacent to some of the best restaurants on the island, elegant hotels, fashionable bars and nightclubs and the Pevero Golf Club. It’s also surrounded by some of the best shops and boutiques in the world, including Harrods.

#benettiyachts#marinadiportocervo#sardegnagram#sardegna#portocervolive#gv#gopro#goproapp#goprovip#goprodome#niench#costasmeralda A post shared by ➕✖️🇮🇹Raffaele Sollai🇮🇹➕✖️ (@raffos9gopro) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Perfect for: the mega rich. This is truly a playground for billionaires, celebrities, footballers, aristocracy and industrialists. Nature enthusiasts will love its stunning landscape, with lush greenery, rocky mountains, beautiful white sandy beaches and crystalline sea. Also ideal for golfers, thanks to the adjacent Pevero Golf Club.

Facilities: WiFi, used oil and waste collection, fuel, laundry service, chandlery, showers and toilets, repairs and maintenance, on site supermarket and even ice delivery!

Amenities: with its exclusive designer boutiques, yacht clubs, fine dining restaurants, stylish bars and nightclubs and beautiful golf club, Porto Cervo Marina has to be one of the best equipped and most glamorous in the world. The area offers a variety of water and land sport activities, yacht chartering and sailing trips. For more information visit Marina di Porto Cervo.

Article by Stef Bottinelli and Katy Stickland