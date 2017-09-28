Molokai Ranch: An amazing subtropical paradise with a £195 million price tag

Once owned by Hawaiian royalty, the extraordinary 55,000-acre Molokai Ranch is on the market for the first time in its history – with a truly regal asking price.

The ranch – which has an asking price of $260,000,000 (just under £195,000,000) – has had an extremely interesting history, belonging to King Kamehameha V in the 1860s.

It was also the world’s largest producer of honey from 1910-1937, and from the 1920s-1980s well known food companies including the McNeil & Libby Company and the California Packing Corporation leased land on the ranch to grow and cultivate pineapples.

The ranch’s new owner will own more than a third of the island of Molokai, which is the fifth-largest of Hawaii’s eight main islands. They will also become one of the ten biggest landowners in the state of Hawaii.

But those statistics only scratch the surface of what is included in what is unarguably one of the most incredible properties on the market in the world right now.

Take a deep breath, because the list of what is included is rather long: first up, and perhaps most importantly, this is a stunningly beautiful corner of the world. There are 20 miles of coast line along with beaches, sea cliffs, native rainforests and conservation land.

Step into the water from one of those beaches and you’ll find yourself swimming around Hawaii’s largest reef: 14,000 acres of it in all.

There is also the main Molokai Ranch itself, an actively-farmed cattle ranch that extends to 48,000 acres. Alongside that are an oceanfront resort hotel,Kaluakoi Hotel, and a country hotel called ‘The Lodge’. There are also several upcountry lodge properties and a number of smaller homes as well as commercial and industrial land, spanning over 300 parcels in total.

Then there are the development opportunities: almost 300 acres of residential development land near the island’s urban settlements, and over 1,000 acres of land that could be used for more oceanfront and country lodges.

Outdoor pursuits are a major part of the attraction: among the activities that go on here are ocean sports, world-class game bird bunting, and horse riding. There are also two golf courses: one, Ironwood Hills, is currently leased out, while the other, Kaluakoi, is currently unused. You could even keep it as your own private course.

Molokai Ranch is for sale via Carvill Sotheby’s International Realty – see more details and pictures.

