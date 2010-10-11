Caribbean beachfront villa for sale

This astounding villa is located directly onto the Caribbean Sea on the west coast of the unspoiled island of Nevis, with uninterrupted views across to St Kitts.

The house is set on a private estate of nearly two acres with a mature landscaped garden which slopes gently down to the beach.

The main house was built in 1996 and has marble floors throughout. The accommodation comprises two large bedrooms, both en suite, a large living room, study, entertainment room, a large kitchen and a laundry.

The property also comes with two independent guest cottages on either side of the main house for guests, each with two bedrooms.

The house also comes with a lit tennis court, gym, swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

Nevis is just 20 minutes from Antigua which is an 8 hour flight from London airports.

The guide price is £8,950,000. For further information please contact Savills on 0207 016 3754 or visit www.savills.co.uk/abroad.

