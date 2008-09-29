Historic Georgetown property

Evermay Estate, host to American presidents, international diplomats, and world-renowned dignitaries, has been launched on the market for a guide price of $49 million.

The historic home, whose beginnings are just a year younger than the Washington DC itself, is sited on approximately 3.5 acres in the heart of Georgetown, with commanding views of Rock Creek Park and the Washington Monument.

Evermay is a two-and-one-half-story brick mansion. This landmark estate was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 and is widely recognised as one of the “Great Homes” within the Georgetown Historic District. The northern grounds of the White House, the Treasury Building, the Old Executive Office Building, and Lafayette Square are on lands that were part of the original 150-acre Evermay estate.

In 1791, George Washington commissioned French architect and engineer Pierre L’Enfant to design the U.S. capital at its new location. A year later, businessman Samuel Davidson purchased prime acreage in what would become Georgetown, and selected an exceptional hillside setting for the site of his home.

Both L’Enfant and Davidson turned to architect Nicholas King to execute their visions for the city of Washington and Evermay.

Begun in 1801, the main residence at Evermay reflects the shift from the Georgian tradition to the Adamesque Federal architecture style that would take hold as the new Republic evolved.

Originally constructed as a two-and-one-half-story formal brick manor with an attached kitchen wing, the estate has undergone a number of meticulous restorations. Diplomat F. Lammot Belin, the fifth Rabat Fountain owner of Evermay, proved to be its greatest steward. He purchased the property in 1923 and began a painstaking renovation to reinstate the original integrity and charm of Evermay, including development of the unique terracing that overlooks the city, and the glorious fountains.

The estate, located at 1623 28th Street N.W., has remained in the Belin family for three generations.

Georgetown is an iconic international address and is home to diplomats and embassies from around the world. First settled in 1751, this independent village in the northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., is a living reflection of the early years of the American Republic. U.S. Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John F. Kennedy called Georgetown home.

‘A Washington landmark, otherwise promoted as America’s Living Room, with elegant architecture,

landscaped gardens, and sweeping views of our nation’s capital, Evermay is one of the Greatest Estates of all time,’ says Kathleen Coumou, Christie’s Great Estates Vice President for the Northeast Region. ‘It is a privilege to be representing a property of such significance in one of the most historic neighborhoods of Washington D.C.’

