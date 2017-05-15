The Lake House, an ultra-modern masterpiece in a glorious natural setting

Buyers keen to venture beyond the parameters of a traditional country house ought to take a look at one of Britain’s most eye-catching Huf Haus homes.

The Lake House, near the village of Plaistow on the Surrey/West Sussex border, lies six miles from Chiddingfold and is up for sale at a guide price of £4.5m through Surrey agent Grantley.

A genuine one-off, this luxurious, custom-built, eco-friendly house was constructed using “post and beam” methodology, and is built entirely from glass and Scandinavian timber sourced from sustainable forests.

The location is breathtaking. It stands at the end of a long private road, set within 21 acres that include a three-acre trout lake and areas of ancient bluebell woodland. And quite rightly, the design has given every conceivable thought given to maximising the impact of that glorious natural setting.

Internally The Lake House offers some 6,000sq ft of geothermally-heated living space in the five-bedroom main house, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a double-height reception room, two studies, cinema room, a party room – complete with bar and karaoke – and staff accommodation.

This ultra-modern masterpiece comes with garaging, storage barns and an air-conditioned helicopter hangar plus an unrestricted helipad.

