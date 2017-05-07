An elegant Cotswold town house with a pretty cottage at the end of the garden

Long Wivets boasts a substantial cottage, extensive parking and private gardens in the heart of Burford.

Long Wivets, an elegant four-bedroom townhouse with substantial two-bedroom Muffety Cottage included, sits in the heart of Burford.

On the market with Knight Frank, at a guide price of £1.95m, Long Wivets is surrounded by beautiful countryside, with the market towns of Stow-on-the-Wold, Charlbury, Woodstock and Chipping Norton all nearby.

The main house extends to over 3000 sq. ft. and is finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout, boasting four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a wine cellar.

Complimented by beautiful landscaped gardens, townhouses such as this in lovely Cotswold villages rarely come to the market.

At the bottom of the gardens is a separate cottage – Muffety Cottage, pictured below – offering additional space for guests, staff or as a rental property. The cottage can be accessed independently, and also features extensive garaging and a rooftop terrace.

Burford is a thriving Cotswold market town with an extensive range of great facilities including public houses, restaurants, shops, churches and the Burford Garden Company. Charlbury, with direct trains to Paddington, is just nine miles away.